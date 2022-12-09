Armenia ex-President Armen Sarkissian: Indifference, impunity engender new crimes

In 2015, Armenia initiated the adoption of the resolution by the UN General Assembly establishing December 9 as the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime. The fourth President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, noted this in a statement issued Friday
“Every year on April 24, together with our friends and supporters, we commemorate the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire more than 100 years ago. One of the tools for preventing genocides and genocidal policies is their recognition and condemnation. Genocide is a crime against humanity, while indifference and impunity engender new crimes,” the statement also reads.