News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
1 dead in huge fire in Moscow Region hypermarket
1 dead in huge fire in Moscow Region hypermarket
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

One person has died as a result of a big fire at the OBI hypermarket in the Moscow Region of Russia. Sergey Poletikin, head of the General Department of the Moscow Region of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, informed about this, TASS reported.

The fire service informed that the security guard of the hypermarket was killed in the fire.

The fire has been contained in an area of 7,000 square meters, but there is damage in an area of 5,000 square meters.

"The circumstances of the fire have been clarified. It started in the attached building of OBI; during welding. The workers left the building, not being able to put out the fire," said the interlocutor of TASS.

According to him, presumably, the natural gas cylinders exploded during the fire.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mongolian government to declassify part of coal case contracts
Dashzegwijn Amarbayasgalan, Mongolia's government affairs manager...
 Body found in canal of Ranchpar village
One combat unit of fire-rescue detachment of the Regional Rescue Department of the Armenian Ministry...
 Germany issues arrest warrants for 23 putsch suspects, including Russian woman
The Federal Supreme Court of Germany has issued arrest warrants for 23 suspects...
 Seven drug cartel members killed in Mexican shootout with military
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the November shooting was triggered...
 Mongolia searches and detains suspects in coal thefts
The searches took place in the homes of the suspects on the night of Thursday, December 8...
 Nonbinary man charged with 305 criminal counts after killing 5 people at US gay club
The killing stopped after patrons wrestled the suspect to the ground, beating him into submission…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos