1 dead in huge fire in Moscow Region hypermarket

One person has died as a result of a big fire at the OBI hypermarket in the Moscow Region of Russia. Sergey Poletikin, head of the General Department of the Moscow Region of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, informed about this, TASS reported.

The fire service informed that the security guard of the hypermarket was killed in the fire.

The fire has been contained in an area of 7,000 square meters, but there is damage in an area of 5,000 square meters.

"The circumstances of the fire have been clarified. It started in the attached building of OBI; during welding. The workers left the building, not being able to put out the fire," said the interlocutor of TASS.

According to him, presumably, the natural gas cylinders exploded during the fire.