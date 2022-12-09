Diplomat: Saudi Arabia likely to normalize relations with Israel within the next year

Saudi Arabia is likely to join the Abraaham Accords and normalize relations with Israel within the next year, former UN ambassador Danny Danon said.
“I expect we’ll see an agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia this year,” he told the first Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit held in Rome with representatives from 30 countries.
Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu was one of the authors and signatories of the agreements. Under the agreements, Israel normalized relations with four Arab countries in 2020. Since then, no new country has signed the agreements.
According to Danon, once Netanyahu is sworn in again, the top priority of his new government will be to increase the number of signatories to the Abrahamic agreements.
Netanyahu's first state visit will be to Abu Dhabi, and we hope that Riyadh will follow,"said Danon, a member of Netanyahu's Likud party.