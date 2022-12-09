Eurasian Economic Union summit underway in Kyrgyzstan

The leaders of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan have met Friday on the margins of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, TASS reported.
The summit began with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov greeting the leaders who have come to this meeting.
In line with the plan, the participants of the summit then, according to tradition, take a photo together and go to the hall where the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place.
The first part of the meeting takes place in a narrow circle, solely with the participation of EEU member countries.
Later, talks will continue with an expanded composition, which will be joined by the observer countries Cuba and Uzbekistan.
And based on the results of the meeting, the leaders will approve a number of documents.