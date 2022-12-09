News
Armenia ombudsperson meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, Labor Bureau
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of her visit to the United States, the Human Rights Defender of Armenia,  Kristinne Grigoryan, on Thursday met with  Kara McDonald, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor in Washington D.C., the Office of the Human Rights Defender informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

McDonald expressed gratitude for the meeting with the Defender, further the interlocutors exchanged views on the state of human rights in Armenia and discussed priority issues.

During the meeting, the Defender presented the consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression and military attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia on September 13-14, particularly the continuous human rights violations documented by the Human Rights Defender’s Office.

McDonald was also interested in a number of individual cases related to human rights. She also reaffirmed that the US Government continues to work in the field of humanitarian issues.

At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to continue the cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
