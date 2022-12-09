News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Australia to cap coal and gas prices for a year
Australia to cap coal and gas prices for a year
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Australia will cap coal and gas prices for a year to cut utility bills for households and businesses, said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Reuters reported.

He said gas prices would be capped at A$12 per gigajoule (GJ) and the limit for coal would be A$125 per ton for 12 months, with the government supporting coal producers whose costs exceed that figure.

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures, and we know that with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we have seen significant increases in global energy prices, Albanese said.

The government has also agreed to provide up to A$1.5 billion in aid to households and small businesses starting in the second quarter of 2023.

The gas price cap would apply to new wholesale gas sales by East Coast producers. According to research group EnergyQuest, at A$12, this is less than half of the average short-term gas price of A$26 per GJ in the third quarter.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
TotalEnergies to buy 19.4% of its shares from Russian energy giant Novatek for $3.7 billion
Unlike its competitors Shell and BP, TotalEnergies has been heavily criticized for not abandoning...
 Europe needs huge volumes of LNG next year
While Europe will be able to avoid a blackout this winter by drawing on inventories and reducing demand...
 Lukashenko: Eurasian Union member states are not ready to hurry with formation of single gas market
"Well, we have agreed that we will go quietly, we can't do more than that...
 EU tries to absolve itself of responsibility for oil tanker jams in the Bosphorus Strait
The queues coincided with a plan introduced this week by G7 countries and the European Union...
 Premier: Creating single EEU natural gas market remains sensitive matter for Armenia
As per Pashinyan, the Armenian side considers the consistent implementation of the agreements aimed at the creation of common markets of energy resources as a priority…
 Germany and Netherlands set red lines to limit gas prices in EU
"We are concerned by the lowering of the figures...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos