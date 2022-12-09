News
Finance Ministry: $100 million and €100 million loans will be given to Armenia
Finance Ministry: $100 million and €100 million loans will be given to Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Asian Development Bank will provide Armenia with a $100 million loan, Armenian Deputy Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan said on Friday.

According to the Deputy Minister, the funds will be used for paying off the state budget deficit as well as for financing scheduled expenses. The loan of the Asian Development Bank will be granted for 12 years. Three years of it will be concessional. At the same time, 30% of the funds will be grant funds.

"The French Development Agency will also provide a loan. We are talking about 100 million euros," Hovhannisyan said.
