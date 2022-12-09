News
Fitch Ratings reaffirmed Ardshinbank at 'B+', upgrading outlook to Stable
Fitch Ratings reaffirmed Ardshinbank at 'B+', upgrading outlook to Stable
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Fitch Ratings, an international credit rating agency, affirmed Ardshinbank’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at B+, upgrading Outlook to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the bank’s Viability Rating at 'b+'.

According to the Agency, the rating reflects the bank’s leading universal franchise (17% of system assets at end-3Q22), solid liquidity position, high capitalization, improved asset quality metrics and profitability.

Ardshinbank is the only company in Armenia with assigned ratings from the big three credit rating agencies (Fitch, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s). The bank’s ratings are on the level of sovereign of Armenia.

Ardshinbank’s activity is regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
