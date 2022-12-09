PM: Armenia trade with other EEU countries increased by 80%, amounted to more than $3 billion

Armenia's trade with the other Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries amounted to more than $3 billion and increased by about 80 percent in January-September of the current year compared to the same period of 2021. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at Friday’s Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting being held in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.
He noted that the economic development of the EEU has been taking place in difficult conditions in recent years.
According to him, the current situation affects the basic economic indicators of all EEU member states.
"At this difficult moment for all of us, efforts should be concentrated in order to maximize the consequences of Eurasian integration, taking into account the national priorities of socioeconomic development. Despite the created situation, I would like to note with satisfaction that a growth dynamic is observed in mutual trade," added the Armenian PM.