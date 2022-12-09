News
Premier: Creating single EEU natural gas market remains sensitive matter for Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics


The forming of a single natural gas market within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU)  remains a sensitive matter for Armenia. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at Friday’s Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting being held in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

In this regard, according to him, the Armenian side considers the consistent implementation of the agreements aimed at the creation of common markets of energy resources as a priority.

He assured that thanks to constructive dialogue and disposition to reach compromise solutions, it became possible to ensure a high level of preparation of the draft international agreement on the formation of a single natural gas market within the EEU.

"However, taking into account the difficulty of the process, which is due to the need to take into account the interests of countries and various opportunities in the energy sector, a number of issues remain unresolved. We are ready to show flexibility to reach a consensus on all unresolved issues and to ensure the balance of interests of all EEU member states in order to fully use the potential and advantages of the single [natural] gas market of the Union," added the Armenian PM.

And from the point of view of the successful implementation of the Eurasian economic agenda, Pashinyan noted the great importance of finding mutually acceptable solutions on all issues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
