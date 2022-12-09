News
Armenia PM: EEU launching new mechanism of financial support for industrial cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Today the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is launching a new mechanism of financial support for industrial cooperation. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at Friday’s Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting being held in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek.

He noted industrial cooperation as an important element of economic integration in the Eurasian expanse, and called on to focus efforts on promoting all prospective initiatives.

Also, Pashinyan expressed his belief that this funding mechanism will contribute to the technological development of the EEU member states.

“Together with the Commission, we have started to implement the roadmap within the framework of the climate agenda. The topic of green technologies and environmental protection is especially relevant for Armenia. By developing green energy, Armenia actively adopts renewable energy sources. Measures are being taken in the direction of decarbonization of the metallurgy. We encourage the use of electric transport in every possible way,” the PM added. 

He informed that in the current year, and in order to ensure the stability of the internal markets of EEU member countries, indicative balances of important agricultural products were drawn up.

“This is an effective tool for quickly determining the needs and opportunities for mutual supplies within the Union. I should also mention the work of the Commission in the direction of forming an investment portfolio of agro-industrial projects, which can become an effective tool for the development of cooperation and import substitution,” Pashinyan added.
