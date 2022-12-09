Armenia Security Council chief responds to Aliyev aide's refutation: American side was also present in the room

In the National Assembly of Armenia, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan reflected on Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev’s interpretation of his statement about the rights of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Armenians, where Hajiyev had claimed that "Grigoryan's statement does not correspond to reality."

"Not only the Armenian side was present in the room of the talks held with the Azerbaijani side in Washington; the American side was also present. Sometimes it seems to me that there are things that cannot be denied because there are many factual data. There is a record of what we negotiated with the Azerbaijani side, which the Azerbaijani side is aware of. I am surprised that proven facts are being denied," said Grigoryan.

According to him, the Armenian side will continue to work in order to grasp the mechanism that will create the conditions for a discussion between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan regarding the agreement.

Grigoryan added that recently in the activities with international partners, they noticed that there is interest from their side to continue the work in this regard. Therefore, Grigoryan expressed hope that they will be able to achieve their goals.

He noted that during the talks in Washington, the Armenian side gave its approval to the matter that signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and the rights and security issues of Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh should be separated. According to him, now, however, when there is no clarity regarding the international mechanism on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, it makes it difficult for the Armenian side to move forward regarding the matter of signing a peace treaty.

The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia added that Azerbaijan’s view that the Karabakh issue is resolved also does not help to move forward in any way. According to him, the Nagorno-Karabakh issue has become an "elephant in the room" for the Azerbaijani side; that is, the problem exists, but they are trying to pretend that it does not exist.

Grigoryan had said Thursday that after the meeting in Washington, there was an agreement between him and Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev to create an international mechanism for Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan to discuss the security and rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians. Today, however, Hajiyev stated that nothing like this happened, and that discussion of any issue in the talks does not mean that an agreement was reached on that issue.