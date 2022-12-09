Armenian PM: Digital transformation will create foundation of trust between Eurasian Union countries

The digital transformation of priority spheres of supranational regulation with the proper level of information security will create a foundation of trust between the Eurasian Union member states, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek.

He expressed confidence that by continuing the transition of the integrated information system to a digital platform, the countries of the Union would be able to form the necessary conditions for creating a solid infrastructure, ensuring the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor.

Prime Minister added that in this context Armenia sees a high demand for the elaboration of a systematic document outlining the new priorities in the work on the development of the internal market of the Union.

He suggested that such a document would unlock the full potential of the internal market, making it even stronger.

Pashinyan called cooperation in the development of trade and economic relations with third countries and associations an important direction.

"The implementation of the trade and economic agreement with China, the free trade agreement with Iran, Singapore, Serbia, as well as the ongoing negotiations on the agreement on free trade with Egypt, UAE, Israel, India and Indonesia will give additional impetus to the Union's integration process into the world economy. This will lead to increasing the export volumes of EEU goods, diversifying external markets, attracting investments, and creating a favorable environment for international economic partnership with third countries," the PM said.