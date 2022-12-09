Beijing and Riyadh highlightsimportance of resolving conflict in Ukraine peacefully

Beijing and Riyadh have noted the importance of resolving the conflict in Ukraine peacefully and making all possible efforts to reduce the escalation in a way that would help restore security and stability and limit the negative consequences of the crisis, the Saudi-Chinese summit noted.

The Chinese side pointed to its six-point initiative on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and calling for the prevention of a major humanitarian crisis. The Chinese side expressed gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his humanitarian and political efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine and release a number of prisoners of war of different nationalities.

Beijing also praised the Kingdom's recent $400 million additional humanitarian aid package to Ukraine, which will help alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

In conclusion, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his gratitude and appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their warm welcome and hospitality.

He invited King Salman to visit China at a convenient time for both sides, and the Saudi king accepted the invitation.