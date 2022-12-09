News
Armenian authorities intend to build over 500 schools
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenian authorities intend to build over 500 schools.

"The government has huge plans. Moreover, it has already implemented numerous and quite large-scale projects," Hakob Arshakyan said on Friday during the extraordinary session of the National Assembly.

According to him, it's about road construction, in particular. In the numerous programs and projects initiated and presented by the government, certain drawbacks and shortcomings can be revealed. However, this, according to the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, is quite normal and natural.

"I want to give some figures, so that our compatriots do not suddenly have any misunderstanding. Only in 2018-2019 as many roads were built as in all the previous 7-8 and even 10 years," assured Arshakyan.

Moreover, the representative of the ruling party reminded that in the previous 2 years, the government has more than doubled the spending on the scientific sphere and intends to build more than 500 schools.
