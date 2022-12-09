News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia legislature ratifies 2 loan agreements
Armenia legislature ratifies 2 loan agreements
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Two loan agreements were ratified by a majority of votes at Friday’s special session of the National Assembly of Armenia.

The respective funds to be allocated are planned to be used in order to finance the deficit of the country’s state budget.

It is about the ratification of the loan agreement signed on November 17 between the Armenian government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) regarding financial tax program stability and development of financial markets, and the ratification of the loan agreement signed also on November 17 between the Armenian government of and the French Development Agency (AFD).

The loan from the ADB will be provided for a period of 12 years, three years of which are preferential. In addition, 30 percent of these funds will be grants.

And the loan from the AFD is €100 million euros, the loan repayment period is 20 years, whose grace period will be 5 years.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also went up...
 Armenian authorities intend to build over 500 schools
According to him, it's about road construction, in particular..
 Finance Ministry: $100 million and €100 million loans will be given to Armenia
"The French Development Agency will also provide a loan...
 Dollar, euro lose ground in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also decreased...
 Parliament approves Armenia 2023 State Budget draft
Only the ruling majority faction voted in favor...
 Dollar, euro increase in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble, however, dropped...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos