News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Putin: Work on the transition to national currencies in mutual settlements between EAEU countries has accelerated
Putin: Work on the transition to national currencies in mutual settlements between EAEU countries has accelerated
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics


Work on the transition to national currencies in mutual settlements between the EEU countries has accelerated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an enlarged meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC).

According to him, the process of creating a common payment infrastructure and integration of national systems and the transfer of financial information has begun.

He also noted that tariffs and energy prices in the EEU countries are fundamentally different from those of their neighbors in the West. "Well, let's say, the difference in gas prices in the EEU and the European Union is 10 times or more different, not by any percentage, but 10 times or more," Putin said, adding that such figures set the appropriate conditions for economic development.

The Russian leader agreed with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that the EEU countries should work more effectively to eliminate remaining customs and administrative barriers, as they hinder free trade between the countries. "It's true. They hinder free trade between our countries, and we have to work on it more vigorously," he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin says steady development of ruble is well reflected in Eurasian Union
"If we talk about macroeconomic indicators, the steady state of the Russian currency...
 Eurasian Economic Union countries’ leaders sign 15 documents
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also participated in the talks in Kyrgyzstan…
 Armenian PM: Digital transformation will create foundation of trust between Eurasian Union countries
He expressed confidence that by continuing the transition of the integrated information...
 Armenia PM: EEU launching new mechanism of financial support for industrial cooperation
“The topic of green technologies and environmental protection is especially relevant for Armenia,” Pashinyan stated at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in the Kyrgyzstan…
 Premier: Creating single EEU natural gas market remains sensitive matter for Armenia
As per Pashinyan, the Armenian side considers the consistent implementation of the agreements aimed at the creation of common markets of energy resources as a priority…
 PM: Armenia trade with other EEU countries increased by 80%, amounted to more than $3 billion
Pashinyan addressed at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos