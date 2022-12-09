News
Armenia Security Council head: Agreement is reached between Yerevan, Baku on only one point in peace treaty
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

An agreement has been reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan on only one point in the peace treaty: it is the establishment of diplomatic relations in accordance with the Vienna Convention. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, informed about this at Friday’s special session of the National Assembly.

He noted that the text of this "peace treaty" was edited three times, and the Armenian side was currently working on it.

"There is no clear agreement on all other points of the peace treaty," added Grigoryan.

In particular, as he noted, it is about the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue, delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, unblocking of regional communications, and humanitarian issues.

"Discussions on these matters continue," Grigoryan noted, adding that all these problematic points were known to Armenia’s population.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
