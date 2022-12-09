EU FMs and their colleagues from Eastern Partnership countries to meet in Brussels on December 12

On December 12 Foreign Ministers of the EU and their counterparts from the Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine) will meet in Brussels.
The meeting will be chaired by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi will participate in the meeting.
The stakeholders involved in the implementation of the Eastern Partnership - Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, European Committee of the Regions/CORLEAP, European Economic and Social Committee, Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum as well as the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development - will have the opportunity to address the meeting.
The discussion will provide an opportunity to discuss the future of the Eastern Partnership, as well as the security challenges and consequences of the war in Ukraine for the entire region.
Participants will exchange views on how the Eastern Partnership can further contribute to stability and prosperity in the region. Ministers will discuss, among other things, how best to support the sustainability of partners, how to bring the EU and its Eastern partners closer together and ensure the promotion of the rule of law and reforms throughout the region.
Participants will also discuss how to accelerate the implementation of the Economic and Investment Plan as a key tool for promoting green and digital technologies and stimulating socioeconomic recovery throughout the region.