Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov started talking about the importance of launching the "Zangezur corridor" for Azerbaijan.
"The opening of the "Zangezur corridor" will give a great impetus to the development of Azerbaijan," Asadov said at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Friday.
The "Zangezur corridor" in Azerbaijan and Turkey means a certain road, which by blackmail and intimidation they are confused to get from the Armenian authorities. In its turn, the Armenian side reminds that not a single document envisages the creation of such a "corridor" and the notion of a "corridor" does not fit into the agreements to open all communications in the region.