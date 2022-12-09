News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Azerbaijani PM talks about importance of non-existent 'Zangezur corridor' for Azerbaijan's development
Azerbaijani PM talks about importance of non-existent 'Zangezur corridor' for Azerbaijan's development
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov started talking about the importance of launching the "Zangezur corridor" for Azerbaijan.

"The opening of the "Zangezur corridor" will give a great impetus to the development of Azerbaijan," Asadov said at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on Friday.

The "Zangezur corridor" in Azerbaijan and Turkey means a certain road, which by blackmail and intimidation they are confused to get from the Armenian authorities. In its turn, the Armenian side reminds that not a single document envisages the creation of such a "corridor" and the notion of a "corridor" does not fit into the agreements to open all communications in the region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Security Council head: Agreement is reached between Yerevan, Baku on only one point in peace treaty
Armen Grigoryan noted that the text of this "peace treaty" was edited three times…
 Pashinyan and Klaar discuss regional security, peace and stability
Nikol Pashinyan received Toivo Klaar...
 Turkish presidential spokesperson: Armenia needs Turkey, Azerbaijan more than US, France
“Armenia is a country that works to exist, positioning itself as a part of the Western bloc,” Ibrahim Kalin said…
 Armenian FM receives EU special envoy
Ararat Mirzoyan received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus...
 Ali Fadavi: Iran does not accept any changes of geographical borders in the region
He also said that Iranian authorities have arrested "many spies" linked to...
 Security Council chief: Armenia will welcome if Europe makes move to extend EU observation mission’s term
The European Union civilian mission plays a stabilizing role in Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos