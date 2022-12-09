News
EU approves 20 million euro assistance package for Georgia to improve defense capabilities
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The Council of the European Union has approved an assistance package of 20 million euros for Georgia to strengthen its defense capabilities, said European Union's defense and security policy, the European Peace Facility (EPF) program, Novosti-Georgia reported.

The question is about supporting Georgia in cyber security area. "The assistance package will also be aimed at strengthening military medical, military engineering and transport capabilities," the Georgian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

This is the second time Georgia has received EU financial aid for defense and security, the first time being in 2021.

"This fact demonstrates once again that Georgia is an important and reliable partner for the EU in the region, and both sides are deeply interested in deepening defense and security cooperation, including increasing resistance to various hybrid threats," the Georgian Ministry of Defense said.
