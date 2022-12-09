News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenian PM Pashinyan: Situation in Karabakh remains tense in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers
Armenian PM Pashinyan: Situation in Karabakh remains tense in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Unfortunately, the situation in Armenia's region remains tense, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek.

"I want to note that the main issue in our region is, of course, the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. Unfortunately, we also see the growth of tension in Nagorno-Karabakh in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers. I am sure you are aware that the Lachin corridor was closed recently. There is great concern in Nagorno-Karabakh about this. And I hope that today we will be able to discuss all the issues of regional security," Pashinyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Nikolay Silaev: Russia will not revise its approaches to peacekeeping mission in Karabakh
Azerbaijan is acting in the spirit in which it has been acting at least since the beginning of this year, the political scientist said…
 Armenia ombudswoman: 44-day war of 2020, September military aggression by Azerbaijan are signs of genocidal intentions
The Human Rights Defender issued a message on Genocide Prevention Day…
 Armenia Security Council head: Agreement is reached between Yerevan, Baku on only one point in peace treaty
Armen Grigoryan noted that the text of this "peace treaty" was edited three times…
 Armenia Security Council chief responds to Aliyev aide's refutation: American side was also present in the room
Armen Grigoryan reflected on Hikmet Hajiyev’s interpretation of his statement about the rights of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Armenians…
 Karabakh President: It is necessary to ensure termless mission of Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh
Arayik Harutyunyan met with the representatives of the Armenian community of France…
 Zakharova: The U.S. and France themselves stopped the work of the OSCE MG to resolve the Karabakh conflict
The U.S. and France themselves have stalled the work of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos