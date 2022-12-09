Armenian PM Pashinyan: Situation in Karabakh remains tense in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers

Unfortunately, the situation in Armenia's region remains tense, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek.
"I want to note that the main issue in our region is, of course, the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. Unfortunately, we also see the growth of tension in Nagorno-Karabakh in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers. I am sure you are aware that the Lachin corridor was closed recently. There is great concern in Nagorno-Karabakh about this. And I hope that today we will be able to discuss all the issues of regional security," Pashinyan said.