Legislature deputy speaker briefs France envoy on state of normalizing Armenia’s relations with Turkey

YEREVAN. – Vice-speaker Ruben Rubinyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Friday received French Ambassador Anne Louyot, the NA press department informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At the ambassador’s request, Rubinyan, who is also Armenia’s special representative for normalization of relations with Turkey, presented the current state of the process of normalization of these relations.
Also, the interlocutors discussed Armenian-French cooperation, as well as several matters related to the regional developments.