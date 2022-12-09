News
Legislature deputy speaker briefs France envoy on state of normalizing Armenia’s relations with Turkey
Legislature deputy speaker briefs France envoy on state of normalizing Armenia's relations with Turkey
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Vice-speaker Ruben Rubinyan of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Friday received French Ambassador Anne Louyot, the NA press department informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the ambassador’s request, Rubinyan, who is also Armenia’s special representative for normalization of relations with Turkey, presented the current state of the process of normalization of these relations.

Also, the interlocutors discussed Armenian-French cooperation, as well as several matters related to the regional developments.
