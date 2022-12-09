Germany issues arrest warrants for 23 putsch suspects, including Russian woman

The Federal Supreme Court of Germany has issued arrest warrants for 23 suspects in the preparation of a coup d'etat, including a Russian woman who allegedly supported them. The German Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement on Friday.
Investigating judges at the Federal Supreme Court executed arrest warrants against [22] German citizens as well as Russian citizen Vitalia B. on December 7-8, the statement said.
The Prosecutor General's Office recalled that they had been detained last Wednesday. The Prosecutor General's Office recalled that they had been detained last Wednesday and that two more Germans detained as part of a coup preparation case in Italy and Austria have been subjected to extradition procedures, the Prosecutor General's Office said.