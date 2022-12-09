News
Germany issues arrest warrants for 23 putsch suspects, including Russian woman
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Federal Supreme Court of Germany has issued arrest warrants for 23 suspects in the preparation of a coup d'etat, including a Russian woman who allegedly supported them. The German Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement on Friday.

Investigating judges at the Federal Supreme Court executed arrest warrants against [22] German citizens as well as Russian citizen Vitalia B. on December 7-8, the statement said.

The Prosecutor General's Office recalled that they had been detained last Wednesday and that two more Germans detained as part of a coup preparation case in Italy and Austria have been subjected to extradition procedures, the Prosecutor General's Office said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
