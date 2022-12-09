News
Lukashenko: Eurasian Union member states are not ready to hurry with formation of single gas market
Lukashenko: Eurasian Union member states are not ready to hurry with formation of single gas market
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries are not ready to rush with the formation of a single market of gas, the states will solve these issues until 2025 on a bilateral basis.

"Well, we have agreed that we will go quietly, we can't do more than that. And not only Russia, as it turns out, is not ready for such drastic changes, but almost all countries, which today produce or buy, for example, gas," Lukashenko noted.

The Belarusian President reminded that the EEU partners should enter the single energy market in 2025, including the gas market. That's why, according to him, the countries have agreed to solve the issues at this stage in bilateral format.

"We have agreed, since the market will work from 2025: let's not torment each other here, but bilaterally resolve this issue. We agreed on this at a narrow meeting (of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council)," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
