Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin meet in Bishkek

After the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin met.

"We met very recently in Yerevan, where you - I think you will agree - successfully hosted the CSTO summit. Thank you once again for the atmosphere that you created for a frank discussion of a great number of important issues for all of us. We are meeting here today. As usual, we use such formats for bilateral talks," Putin said.

"I would like to once again draw your attention to the fact that Russia remains Armenia's leading trade and economic partner - over 30 percent of our trade turnover is with Russia, one of the leading, probably, even the main investor - about 40 percent of our investments. In the first ten months of this year the growth of trade turnover was 67%. This is a very serious, good and positive indicator.

Nevertheless, there are always questions, and I am glad to have such an opportunity to meet with you," Putin concluded.

In his turn, Nikol Pashinyan said: "We had quite a successful, constructive meeting today, and in fact we have already discussed the whole range of economic issues - both in the narrow and broader format.

"You have already talked about the growth in our mutual trade turnover, which is really impressive. I hope that with the improvement of the mechanisms of the Eurasian Economic Union we will be able to maintain the momentum that we have already seen.

"Of course, we have a very busy agenda. I am sure that today we will also discuss regional issues. Unfortunately, in our region the situation remains tense, and I want to note that the main issue in our region, of course, remains the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

"Unfortunately, recently we have also seen an increase in tension in Nagorno Karabakh in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers. I am sure you are informed that recently the Lachin corridor was blocked and there is a lot of anxiety in Nagorno Karabakh regarding this. Of course, we are always discussing these issues. I hope that today we will be able to discuss all the important issues of regional security," Pashinyan noted.