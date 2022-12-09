Miller and Erdogan discuss prospects of creating gas hub

The head of Gazprom Alexei Miller discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the supply of Russian gas to Turkish consumers, as well as the prospects for creating a gas hub in the country, the company said after a working visit of its delegation to Turkey.
"The sides discussed issues related to the supply of Russian gas to Turkish consumers, as well as the prospects for creating a gas hub in Turkey," the company said in a statement on Gazprom's official Telegram channel.
As reported by Bloomberg news agency citing Turkish officials, Turkish and Russian representatives planned to discuss the possibility of obtaining more than a 25 percent discount on imported Russian gas in Ankara on Friday. Last month, the agency reported that Turkey had asked Russia to delay some of Ankara's payments for natural gas until 2024 in an attempt to mitigate the economic damage from higher energy prices.