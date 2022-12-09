News
Armenian FM and US undersecretary of state discuss regional security and stability issues
Armenian FM and US undersecretary of state discuss regional security and stability issues
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

On December 9, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried.

During their conversation, Mirzoyan and Donfried touched upon issues related to regional security and stability, MFA press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Mirzoyan and Donfried exchanged views on settling Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The readiness of the United States to promote the peace process in the South Caucasus was stressed.

The sides also touched upon the process of delimitation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the unblocking of transportation infrastructures in the region.

Underscoring Armenia's efforts to establish peace, Mirzoyan noted that the security situation in the region is fragile and the likelihood of new provocations by Azerbaijan remains high.
