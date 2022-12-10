Poland to install electronic barrier along Russia border

A 199-kilometer electronic barrier will be erected on the Polish-Russian border, myc.news reported.
This was announced on Friday by the Border Guard Service of Poland.
It is noted that the department signed a construction contract with the contractor TELBUD SA. The cost of the work is estimated at more than PLN 373 million ($83.7 million).
"The electronic barrier will have a length of 199 km and will cover the entire land border with the Kaliningrad region (except for the Vistula Spit, where electronic systems have been guarding the border for several years)," the border guards specified.
The subject of the contract is the design and creation of a complex of electronic devices interacting with software.
The barrier will enable to detect of all crime-related events at the border, including illegal migration and smuggling of goods.