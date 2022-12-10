Bloomberg: India’s Modi to skip annual summit with Russia’s Putin over Ukraine nuke threats

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mnot be holding an annual in-person summit with Vladimir Putin after the Russian president threatened to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine, according to people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg reported.
The relationship between India and Russia remains strong, but trumpeting the friendship at this point may not be beneficial for Modi, said a senior official with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
It would mark only the second time the leaders of India and Russia haven’t met face to face since 2000, when the relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership. The summit, usually held in December, was canceled just once in 2020 at the height of the Covid pandemic.
“It won’t be this year,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of prospects for a Putin-Modi summit, the TASS news service reported later Friday.