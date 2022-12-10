Newspaper: Armenia ruling party preparing for Yerevan municipal elections in major way

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: There are still 9 months to the next elections of the Yerevan Council of Elders, if, of course, they take place within the time limit set by the law.
The [country’s] ruling power, the CC [(Civil Contract Party)], is preparing [for these elections] in all directions in major way. We learned from our sources that party offices, which will serve as election headquarters, are being opened in all communities of Yerevan. More precisely, the offices opened during the parliamentary elections, which were leased for a short period and then closed, are being reopened.
For example, today there will be a ceremonial opening of the office in Nork Massif, in which [Armenia’s former Deputy Prime Minister] Tigran Avinyan, the CC candidate for mayor, will also take part. (…)
By the way, CC members have decided to actively campaign for the victory of their candidate.