Newspaper: Many people in Armenia may be ‘cut off’ from money
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Recently, it became known that the Yerevan office of the Open Society Foundations, or, in other words, the Soros office, is ceasing its activities in the RA.

According to preliminary little information, in fact, format changes are taking place in the Soros office, and this segment will try to come up with new tactics of more regional integration, as well as work more in provinces—although with less funding.

According to the information of Past newspaper, Western-funded NGOs operating in Armenia and representatives of political forces operating in that field have serious concerns about all this, as many [of them] may be "cut off" from money; as they say, it will not reach everyone. According to our sources, the other day a mini-delegation from Yerevan left for the US—with the hope of "resolving the matter."

There, they tried to present the existing moods in the RA, to note that they "made efforts" that much to root anti-Russian sentiments and spread Western propaganda theories [in Armenia] with great difficulty, contributed to the change of power in 2018, whereas now they can actually be left "out of the game." They asked the RA ambassador to the US to organize at least one meeting with a representative of any circle of the State Department.
This text available in   Հայերեն
