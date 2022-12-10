Karabakh state minister: We will be able to change our present, guarantee future for Artsakh

Today, Artsakh celebrates the Day of the Independence Referendum, Constitution, and Fundamental Human Rights. This is noted in the message issued Saturday by Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan, on this occasion.

“Thirty-one years ago, on this day, an all-republican independence referendum was held in the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. Out of 108,736 people who participated in the voting, 108,615 (99.89% of voters) voted for independence.

For three decades, the people of Artsakh keep fighting and demanding of the international community, as well as Azerbaijan, to respect and recognize their right to live independently. To break the will of the people of Artsakh to live freely, Azerbaijan has undertaken large-scale wars, causing irreparable losses and pain; despite this, the Armenians of Artsakh strive hard for the right to live freely and independently in their homeland.

As a state minister, I have communicated with my compatriots living in Stepanakert and other regions of Artsakh on various occasions. I know how much uncertainty, bitterness, and pain there is in the hearts of the people of Artsakh, but I have also seen their persistence, their unyielding desire to live in their land. Love and devotion to Artsakh cannot be explained in words, it is an indicator of tenacity and non-surrender.

Together with all of you, I am ready to continue this difficult path that we chose this very day, thirty-one years ago.

But being strong and tenacious people, we must also learn to detect our mistakes, not to be afraid of correcting them, to see the problems and work towards resolving them. The fate of Artsakh citizens, displaced by wars, and their active involvement in the life of Artsakh, is also significant to me, which is feasible only in the presence of vital conditions, ensuring security, creating favourable conditions to organize their return to homeland as quickly as possible.

By changing, correcting mistakes, and resolving problems together, we will be able to change our present and guarantee the future for Artsakh. About thirty thousand children living in Artsakh deserve to have a bright and safe future, they deserve to enjoy peace and not face a new war. They deserve to grow up and live in a free, independent, and democratic Artsakh. Let us guarantee that future for them with our work, devotion, and unity,” also reads the message by the Artsakh state minister.