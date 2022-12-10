Denis Gonchar: Armenia constructively accepts Russia initiatives on forming legal basis for biosecurity cooperation

It is important to make sure that US biological studies in post-Soviet countries do not threaten Russia. Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told TASS about this.
He noted that Russia pays great attention to the cooperation with the countries of the post-Soviet area, including the Transcaucasia region, amid the disclosure of US military biological activity in Ukraine.
"It is important for us to make sure that the biological research being carried out in the immediate vicinity of our borders, especially in collaboration with the US and other NATO countries, does not pose a threat to the security of Russia," Gonchar said.
According to him, Armenia constructively accepts the initiatives put forward by Russia with respect to the forming of a legal basis for cooperation in biosecurity.