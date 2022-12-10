Russia MFA: ‘3+3’ South Caucasus cooperation platform 2nd meeting may take place in coming months

The second meeting of the South Caucasus regional cooperation platform in the "3+3" (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Turkey, Iran) format may be held in the coming months. Denis Gonchar, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told TASS about this.
"Currently, the development of organizational matters for holding the second session of the ‘3+3’ platform continues. We expect it to take place in the coming months. Judging by the mood of all the participants, the invitation can be sent to Georgia as well," he said, noting that Moscow is convinced that this platform is required based on the interests of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the participating countries.
Gonchar reminded that during the first such meeting held in Moscow in December 2021, it was decided to focus on topics of common interest: the development of trade, economic, transport, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as the fight against common challenges and threats.