Ruben Rubinyan: Armenia, Turkey may soon start direct air cargo transportation

There is a high probability that Armenia and Turkey will soon start direct air cargo transportation. Ruben Rubinyan, vice-speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia and of the latter’s special representative for normalization of relations with Turkey, told about this to the RFE/RL Armenian Service.

"Recently, at the technical meeting held at the beginning of November, the implementation of this arrangement was discussed, too. And yes, there is a high probability that it will be implemented very soon. I will refrain from specifying specific timeframes, but the probability is very high that it will happen soon," Rubinyan said.

Hurriyet Daily News, citing its diplomatic sources, had written that the second phase of normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia has started, and that mutual air transportation might begin even before the New Year, and the Margara-Alican border crossing—on the border of Armenia’s Armavir Province—be opened for citizens of third countries.

"It is about the following: as of now, direct air cargo transportation between Turkey and Armenia in both directions is not possible; it is about making it possible," Rubinyan emphasized.

He recalled the political agreements on the lifting of the ban on direct cargo transportation as well as on the partial reopening of the aforesaid border checkpoint were reached in the summer, during the last meeting of the representatives, and that the respective practical steps began in early November, after the meeting—at the Armenian-Turkish border—of technical groups of the two parties.

"You know that our second arrangement—again made in July—was to open the land border to the citizens of third countries. And what needs to be done about that now is an inspection of the condition of the Margara Bridge, which should happen shortly," Rubinyan added, in particular.