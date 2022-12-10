News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia MP: Another attempt of provocation by Azerbaijan ‘reporters’ was staged in area adjacent to Karabakh’s Shushi
Armenia MP: Another attempt of provocation by Azerbaijan ‘reporters’ was staged in area adjacent to Karabakh’s Shushi
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Another provocation attempt was staged with the participation of Azerbaijani "reporters"—but, in fact, of special services—in the area adjacent to Shushi, on the route connecting Armenia with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Tigran Abrahamyan, an opposition member of Armenia’s parliament and a security expert, wrote about this on Facebook on Saturday.

"Just like a week ago, so today, Azerbaijani ‘reporters’ tried to block the road and get into a fight with Russian peacekeepers for the purpose of ‘reporting.’ Russian peacekeepers prevented the Azerbaijani show in time and took them out of the road passing through the adjacent part of Shushi," Abrahamyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos