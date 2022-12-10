Armenia MP: Another attempt of provocation by Azerbaijan ‘reporters’ was staged in area adjacent to Karabakh’s Shushi

Another provocation attempt was staged with the participation of Azerbaijani "reporters"—but, in fact, of special services—in the area adjacent to Shushi, on the route connecting Armenia with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Tigran Abrahamyan, an opposition member of Armenia’s parliament and a security expert, wrote about this on Facebook on Saturday.
"Just like a week ago, so today, Azerbaijani ‘reporters’ tried to block the road and get into a fight with Russian peacekeepers for the purpose of ‘reporting.’ Russian peacekeepers prevented the Azerbaijani show in time and took them out of the road passing through the adjacent part of Shushi," Abrahamyan added.