Man takes hostages in Germany shopping center
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

An armed man wanted by the police in Dresden, Germany has taken hostages in a shopping center.

According to the press release of the law enforcement officers, it is the Altmarkt-Galerie Dresden shopping center.

The suspect has already been arrested.

"The hostage-taking story is over. Two people are under our control; they were not injured," said the message of the law enforcement agencies.

There is still no information about the attacker's motives.

The visitors of the shopping center have been evacuated.

The police ask to refrain from visiting downtown Dresden.

Due to the operation, the traffic of public and private transport was restricted.

One of the most famous Christmas markets in Germany, the Striezelmarkt, is closed.
