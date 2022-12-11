Serbia to ask NATO peacekeepers to allow it to station Serbian military and police in Kosovo

Serbia will ask NATO peacekeepers for permission to station Serbian military and police in Kosovo, although it believes that there are no chances for the request to be satisfied, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said, noting that he will send a request in a letter to NATO Force Commander KFOR, Reuters reported.
Vucic's statements came after a series of incidents between Kosovo authorities and local Serbs, who make up the majority in Kosovo's Albanian-majority northern regions.
According to him, the government in Belgrade will formally adopt the relevant document on Monday or Tuesday.
This will be the first time Belgrade has requested that troops be stationed in Kosovo under the terms of a UN Security Council resolution that ended the 1998-1999 war.
The resolution said Serbia could deploy up to 1,000 military, police and customs officers to Orthodox religious sites, Serb-majority areas and border crossings if such a deployment is approved by the commander.