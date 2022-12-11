Bulgaria to send first military aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria will send the first military aid to Ukraine after parliament approved a list of weapons drawn up by the interim government, Reuters reports.
Bulgaria is one of the few EU countries that did not send aid after the Socialist Party, a coalition partner in the previous government, blocked a previous offer in May.
The weapons list is classified, but government officials said Sofia will send mostly light weapons and ammunition.
Acting Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said Bulgaria could not afford to send its Russian-made surface-to-air missile systems or the MiG-19 and Su-25 fighters Kyiv needs.
In August, the Economy Ministry approved arms export deals worth more than 1 billion leva ($540.22 million), most of which were destined for Poland, one of the key hubs for sending weapons to Ukraine.