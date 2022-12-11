The Times: Pentagon more likely to support Ukraine's missile strikes against Russia

The Pentagon is now more likely to support Ukraine's plan to launch long-range strikes against targets deep inside Russia, The Times reports.
Although the U.S. has publicly stated that it does not encourage Ukraine to strike beyond its borders, the administration has reportedly revised its assessment. According to The Times, it is now more likely that Kyiv will get longer-range weapons to strike deep into Russia. An anonymous source told The Times that the fear of escalation has changed.
Fears that Russia would launch a tactical nuclear strike or attack a NATO member bordering Russia have subsided among U.S. military planners, the publication writes.
The Times also suggested that the U.S. could supply Ukraine with high-tech, long-range weapons, including rocket launchers and heavily armed drones. Nothing is beyond discussion, said a senior U.S. defense official.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the U.S. would cross the line if it supplied Ukraine with long-range missiles. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier told reporters, If Washington decides to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles, it will cross the red line and become a direct party to the conflict.