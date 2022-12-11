Iranian expert: Russia and IRI may determine common security system in Caucasus with help of regional countries

Iran does not accept any geopolitical changes in its borders, Iranian political analyst Seyyed Reza Sadr al-Hosseini said in an interview with Mehr news agency.
According to him, the provision of security in the region with the participation of neighboring countries is one of the important issues in the Caucasus.
Speaking about the independence of Caucasian countries, he noted that these countries have a certain dependence on Russia in terms of strengthening public security in the Caucasus region. According to the analyst, large neighbors, such as Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the help of smaller countries, can determine the overall security system in the region.
Unfortunately, some of these countries pay less attention to neighborhood issues and try to define extra-regional ties with the help of trans-regional countries, Sadr al-Hosseini noted. For example, Azerbaijan is getting closer to Turkey, putting pressure on some countries in the region, such as Armenia, he said, adding that military exercises (by Azerbaijan and Turkey) will definitely not be effective in maintaining the region's security.
According to the expert, the issue of security in the region can definitely be solved through dialogue. He criticized some countries for resorting to foreign assistance in security and military matters. Such steps will definitely not be constructive, he said.
No country, government or nation will accept any change in its borders, he said, adding that the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the imposed war has proven that it will not accept geopolitical changes in its borders.