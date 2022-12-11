High-level U.S. delegation to visit China

A senior U.S. delegation will visit China next week to follow up on President Joe Biden's recent talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and prepare for Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to Beijing early next year, the U.S. State Department said.
Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger will travel to China, South Korea and Japan from Dec. 11 to 14.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on Taiwan and North Korea on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia in mid-November, a meeting aimed at preventing tense U.S.-China relations from escalating into a new Cold War.
The State Department said the delegation's visit would follow said meeting to continue to responsibly manage the competition between our two countries and explore potential areas of cooperation, and would lay the groundwork for Blinken's visit.