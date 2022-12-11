News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
December 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
High-level U.S. delegation to visit China
High-level U.S. delegation to visit China
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A senior U.S. delegation will visit China next week to follow up on President Joe Biden's recent talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and prepare for Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to Beijing early next year, the U.S. State Department said.

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger will travel to China, South Korea and Japan from Dec. 11 to 14.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on Taiwan and North Korea on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia in mid-November, a meeting aimed at preventing tense U.S.-China relations from escalating into a new Cold War.

The State Department said the delegation's visit would follow said meeting to continue to responsibly manage the competition between our two countries and explore potential areas of cooperation, and would lay the groundwork for Blinken's visit.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos