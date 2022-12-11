India may become one of first places in world where abnormal heat exceeds human survival limits

Temperatures in parts of India could exceed the limits of human survival within a few years, according to a World Bank report.
The report includes numerous recommendations for investing in cooling technology in India, where demand is projected to grow rapidly in the face of global warming, Business Insider writes.
India could soon become one of the first places in the world where abnormal heat exceeds the limit of human survival, the document said.
Earlier this year, India had already experienced a severe week-long heat wave when temperatures in several cities exceeded 43 degrees.
That was the peak of a spike in temperatures around the world, with parts of the U.S. and Europe also struggling to adjust to the high humidity and waves of wildfires.
In India's capital, New Delhi, temperatures have reached 45 degrees, and such heat waves are becoming more frequent with alarming frequency, the report said.
Climate scientists overwhelmingly attribute long-term temperature changes to anthropogenic carbon emissions.
Unless India reduces its carbon emissions, the heat waves are likely to last 25 times longer by 2036-2065, the World Bank report said.
India will need massive cooling infrastructure in all sectors to protect vulnerable workers. Up to 75 percent of India's workforce, or 380 million people, depend on working in hot conditions, sometimes working in potentially life-threatening temperatures, the report said.
The impact on both worker productivity and human health is severe, with many working in potentially life-threatening temperatures, it noted.
But with an average income of $2 a day, conventional electric fans or air conditioners are out of reach for many.