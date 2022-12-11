News
London: Peace talks in Ukraine cannot be fig leaf for Russian rearmament
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Peace talks in Ukraine cannot be a fig leaf for Russian rearmament, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, adding that he sees no indication that Moscow will go to talks in good faith.

He said that while Britain wants peace talks to take place sooner rather than later, Ukraine must set the parameters for any negotiations to take place.

Any negotiations have to be real, they have to be meaningful, they can't just be a fig leaf for rearming Russia and further recruiting soldiers, Cleverly told Sky News.
