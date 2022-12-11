James Cleverly: Britain must maintain its influence all over world

Britain should maintain its influence around the world by establishing strong partnerships with promising nations in Latin America, Asia and Africa, says Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
He says Britain is willing to make a "investment of faith" in nontraditional allies as part of a long-term foreign policy that will last for decades.
Cleverly, in his first voluminous speech Monday, is expected to mention China, but will focus mainly on the future and the need to maintain Britain's influence.
Foreign Secretary is expected to say that much of the world's economy and power will be in the hands of Asia, Africa and Latin America in the coming decades.
He will also argue that the new partnerships Britain is creating should cover trade, development, defense, cybersecurity, and climate change.
But Cleverly will also emphasize the benefits of maintaining the existing strong relationship.