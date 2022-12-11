EU-Israel agreements face problems under new government

Two pending agreements between Israel and the European Union could face obstacles in the new Israeli government because of Brussels' demand to exclude Judea, Samaria, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, JPost reported.
An intelligence-sharing agreement between the Israeli police and Europol, as well as Creative Europe, which provides grants to cultural projects and institutions, is currently pending.
Both agreements were suspended in September, a few weeks before the November 1 elections, for reasons unrelated to the new government.
In both cases, however, the problems in completing them involve a territorial clause, and given that the expected coalition will be much more right-wing than the current one, the disagreement is likely to be even more difficult to resolve.
Israeli and European negotiators reached a tentative agreement on a draft text on identity sharing between the Israeli police and Europol in September 2022, after 10 months of negotiations.