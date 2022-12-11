Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine and Syria

Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral ties, particularly in the energy sector, the implementation of the grain trail, the fight against terrorism and other issues of the regional agenda.
According to Anadolu, Erdogan said that more than 13 million tons of agricultural products have been exported along the grain corridor so far. The Turkish leader also stated the possibility of exporting other varieties of products along the grain corridor along with food.
He expressed hope that the war between Russia and Ukraine would end as soon as possible.
Erdogan also noted that the separatist activities of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG in northern Syria continue. He stressed the importance of clearing more than 30 kilometers of territory near Turkey's borders from terrorists in accordance with the agreements reached in Sochi in 2019.