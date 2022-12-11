Baku sends note to Russian side demanding to provide access to Drmbon and Kashen oilfields

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry sent a note to the Russian side in connection with the incident around Drmbon and Kashen oilfields in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aikhan Hajizadeh reported..
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over a note to the Russian side. We urge, in accordance with the agreements reached, to ensure the access of Azerbaijani representatives to the mentioned fields," the statement reads.
The day before the Azerbaijani side, taking as a basis a letter to the command of peacekeeping troops of Russia stationed in Artsakh to monitor the mines of the Martakert region, planned to visit the mines Drombon and Kashen. As the Artsakh information headquarters reported, the one-time visual visit to the above mines was allowed by the peacekeeping troops' command on the instructions of their superiors.
"Given that the proposed plan was not coordinated with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh and the organization operating the mines, employees of the mining organization and residents of nearby settlements spontaneously blocked the access of the above-mentioned group to the territories of the mines.
Representatives of the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh arrived at the meeting points to settle the situation and, as a result of negotiations, it was decided to stop the planned detour to the mines and to settle the issue after additional discussions.
We call on the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh to refrain from spreading unverified information and to follow only the official information. We assure you that the authorities are taking all steps to avoid unnecessary tension and to resolve all issues in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Artsakh," the statement noted.