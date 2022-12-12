Armenia MP: To what extent Armenian captive could be subject to torture in Azerbaijan?

To what extent the Armenian captive could be subject to torture in Baku, to ask his parent to save and free him from death? The inhumanity of the Baku has no moral boundaries. Nonpartisan Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook.

“Linda Euljekian, who is the wife of Vigen Euljekian, captured by the Azerbaijani military since November 10, 2020, has alarmed that Vigen Euljekian is being beaten, is subject to torture, inhuman and cruel attitude and needs urgent help. Vigen Euljekian’s mother also spoke with him by phone a week ago and stresses that her son's life is in danger because he is sick and refuses to eat. Vigen weighed 95 kg, while in conditions of illegal imprisonment now he weighs 45 kg. During a telephone conversation, the son asked his mother to save and free him from death.

These Azerbaijani crimes completely violate the prohibitions enshrined in the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War (adopted 12 August 1949). In particular, the Convention stipulates: Prisoners of war must at all times be humanely treated. Any unlawful act or omission by the Detaining Power causing death or seriously endangering the health of a prisoner of war in its custody is prohibited, and will be regarded as a serious breach of the present Convention. The Power detaining prisoners of war shall be bound to provide free of charge for their maintenance and for the medical attention required by their state of health. The basic daily food rations shall be sufficient in quantity, quality and variety to keep prisoners of war in good health and to prevent loss of weight or the development of nutritional deficiencies.

The Detaining Power is responsible for the treatment given them thus I have urgently addressed relevant international institutions, by which։

- I have demanded to take real steps and give a targeted assessment about all the actions against the Armenian prisoner Vigen Euljekyan,

- I have requested them to make every possible effort to implement the process of repatriating the Armenian prisoners of war as soon as possible in order to save them from cruel, inhuman treatment and torture,

- I have also asked to mediate in organizing my phone conversation with Vahe Euljekyan.

I alarm the international institutions once again: the repatriation of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians is an obligation for Azerbaijan according to the Geneva Convention: In order to reach the realization of the mentioned obligation, the necessity for a direct mediation by the international community has been formed to protect the right to life of the Armenians prisoners of war and civilians. Take steps, until it’s too late,” the Armenian MP added.